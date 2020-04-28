COVID-19 LIVE Updates: Speculations are rife that the coronavirus lockdown would continue beyond May 3 in the worst-affected parts of the country and educational institutions, shopping malls, religious places and public transport will also remain shut. The indications came after PM Modi’s virtual meeting with CMs wherein he conveyed that the coronavirus danger is far from over even though India could save thousands of lives by declaring a lockdown at the earliest, but everyone concerned has to maintain a constant vigil. Also Read - Kanika Kapoor Decides to Donate Plasma to Help Others Fight COVID-19, Doctors Likely to Check Her Today

Reports claimed that five chief ministers out of nine during the meeting with PM Modi, strongly pitched for the extension of the ongoing lockdown beyond May 3 while a few advocated a cautious relaxation in curbs with limited activities in COVID-19-free districts.

However, a final decision will be taken in a couple of days post the meeting on the strategy to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has lifted the bar on veterinarians, plumbers and electricians after reviewing coronavirus or COVID-19 situation in the national capital. In the order, Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) also allowed inter-state travel of health workers, lab technicians & scientists.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country soared to 28,380, with 1,463 cases and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of cases rising to 8,068, followed by Gujarat which reported 3,301 cases and Delhi which has reported 2,981 cases.