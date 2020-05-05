New Delhi: A day after restrictions were eased across the country except in containment zones, India witnessed the biggest single-day spike with 3,900 cases and 195 deaths. The total number of confirmed cases climbed to 46,433 and the death toll surpassed 1,500-mark– 1,568 to be specific. Also Read - Coronavirus Infection Can be Lethal For Asthma Patients

About 12,727 patients have recovered so far. According to the health ministry, the recovery rate stood at 27.4 per cent. Also Read - DRDO Develops WiFi-Enabled UV Disinfection Tower For Sanitising Coronavirus-Prone Areas

States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat also saw highest single-day jump in cases. While Maharashtra registered 1,567 cases in a day, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat recorded 527 and 376 fresh infections respectively.

Yesterday, while speaking to reporters, Lav Agarwal, a joint secretary in the union health ministry had said that the outcome ratio of COVID-19 — the ratio of recoveries and deaths of closed cases — was recorded at 90:10.

“The outcome ratio on April 17 was 80:20 and the new ratio can be seen as an improvement,” he asserted.

Agarwal also said the COVID-19 curve is relatively flat as of now and it was not right to talk in terms of when the peak would come.

“If we collectively work then peak might not ever come while if we fail in any way we might experience a spike in cases”, he added.