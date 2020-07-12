COVID-19 India Updates: A total of 28,637 COVID-19 cases and 551 deaths have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. The tally of total positive cases stands at 8,49,553, including 2,92,258 active cases, 5,34,621 cured/discharged/migrated 22,674 deaths. Also Read - Rekha Informs BMC She Will Get Her COVID-19 Test Done Herself After Her Security Guard Contracted Virus

Here are the top developments

1. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachhan tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday evening and was taken to the hospital. His condition was stable. Abhishek Bachhan too tested positive.

2. It is the ninth consecutive day on Sunday that COVID-19 cases in the country increased by more than 22,000.

3. Several states are bracing for a complete lockdown, while several others are up for mini-lockdowns,

4. From July 13, a two-phase lockdown will commence in Pune. From July 14, Bengaluru will go under a complete lockdown for a week.

5. People going out of Rajasthan will have to obtain passes from authorities, the state government said in an order on Saturday night as it decided to regulate inter-state movement in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

6. Assam, Arunachal, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya have also announced local lockdowns.

7. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a stock of the COVID-19 situation and emphasised on the continuation of the practice of social distancing and personal hygiene.

8. The Prime Minister had lauded the Centre-state combined approach of the Delhi model of COVID-19 combat.

9. Ahmedabad’s “successful example” of surveillance and home-based care through ‘Dhanvantri Rath’ also received accolades in PM’s review meeting.

10. Karnataka is now among the five worst-hit COVID-19 states in India. It has surpassed Uttar Pradesh.