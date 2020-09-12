New Delhi: An unprecedented rise in single-day spike both in number of fresh cases and deaths in 24 hours took India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases beyond 46 lakh-mark. According to the Health Ministry data, 97,570 new cases were reported in a day, taking the total tally to 46,59,985. Besides, there was also surge in the number of deaths as 1,201 people succumbed to the disease, following which the toll soared to 77,472. Also Read - COVID Vaccine Update: AstraZeneca Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Resume in UK After Safety Nod From British Regulators

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-hit states. They account for over more than 60 per cent of the active cases, according to the Ministry. Also Read - Parliament's Monsoon Session: Govt May Not Discuss India-China Border Standoff, Says Report

Out of the total cases, 9,58,316 are active, 36,24,197 have recovered so far as India rallies just behind the US. The Health Ministry has said that the gap between recovered and active Cases progressively growing wide. Also Read - Air Travel Latest News: International Passengers Arriving at Delhi Airport Can Avail COVID Testing Facility For Rs 5000 | Read Here

“More than 3/4 of total cases (more than 36 lakhs) recovered and discharged. Active Cases (less than 10.5 lakhs) only a small proportion (less than 1/4) of total cases”, it stated.

Furthermore, it claimed that Centre-led COVID19 management strategies have focused on early detection through widespread, easy and aggressive testing. The recovery rate stands at 77.74 per cent, while the fatality rate has dipped to 1.68 per cent, the Ministry data showed.

Centre-led #COVID19 management strategies have focused on early detection through widespread, easy & aggressive testing; standardised quality & effective treatment in hospitals and supervised home/facility isolation and reducing mortality: Ministry of Health https://t.co/yzbdoVMVfS — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

The first case was reported in the US on January 21, while in India it was on January 30. The US accounts for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,443,048 and 192,968 respectively. In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third with 4,238,446 cases.