Jaipur: India on Wednesday recorded the first death linked to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus after the samples of a man in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, who died last week, showed the presence of the variant, sources in the Union health ministry said.Also Read - Omicron: Chhattisgarh Orders Imposition of Night Curfew In Raipur; Restaurants, Hotels To Operate Till 11 PM

The 73-year-old man, who was found infected with Omicron in genome sequencing and who had tested negative for the infection twice, died in a Udaipur hospital on December 31, they added. Also Read - Odisha Imposes Fresh Restrictions; Markets, Cinema Halls to Close at 9 PM Amid Omicron Cases

He died due to post-Covid pneumonia coupled with comorbidities — diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hypothyroidism — Udaipur Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Dinesh Kharadi had said. Also Read - Omicron: Maharashtra Suspends Physical Classes in Universities And Colleges Till This Date

The man was found Covid positive on December 15 and had symptoms like fever, cough and rhinitis and therefore, was admitted to the hospital.

A sample was sent for genome sequencing and the results were received on December 25, in which he was found infected with the Omicron variant of the virus. The man had tested negative for COVID-19 twice on December 21 and 25.