New Delhi: With the biggest single-day spike of over 90,000 cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases reached 41,13,812, surpassing Brazil to become second worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Metro Resumption News: Rs 500 Fine For Commuters Without Mask, Rs 100 For Spitting | All You Need to Know About Traveling in Noida Metro From Tomorrow

The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated, Union Ministry of Health said on Sunday. The death toll, on the other hand, climbed to 70,626 after 1,065 succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. Also Read - IPL 2020: Full Schedule, Players Ruled Out And Replacements, Covid-19 Updates, IPL Teams, Squad, Date, India Time, Venue, Live Streaming

On the positive side, the number of recoveries in the country touched a record high as more than 70,000 patients discharged in a single day.

“The highest ever single-day recoveries of 70,072 were recorded on September 5 and currently, the recovery rate now is 77.23 per cent. This has also led to the declining Case Fatality Rate (CFR), which stands at a new low of 1.73 per cent,” said the Health Ministry.

It asserted that there has been a steep exponential rise in COVID19 recoveries- from 50,000 in May to over 30 lakh in September. “The total number of recoveries have crossed 31 lakh and it stands at 31,07,223”, it stated.

Furthermore, it claimed that five States have contributed to 60 per cent of the total recoveries. “Maharashtra has contributed the maximum recoveries amounting to almost 21 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu with 12.63 per cent, Andhra Pradesh with 11.91 per cent, Karnataka with 8.82 per cent and Uttar Pradesh with 6.14 per cent,” it added.