New Delhi: India recorded its lowest daily cases in about four months on Monday, with 30,548 infections detected in the last 24 hours. The country's total tally reached 88, 45, 127, including 4,65,478 active cases and 82,49,579 recoveries.

The recovery rate has improved to 93.09 per cent. On the other hand, the cumulative death toll reached 1,30,070 after 435 people succumbed to the disease in a day.

Notably, India reported less than 50,000 new daily cases for the ninth continuous day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.