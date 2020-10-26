New Delhi: In a big respite, India on Monday witnessed the lowest single-day cases and fatalities since July. According to the health ministry data, 45,149 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, which took the tally to 79,09,959. Also Read - COVID-19: How Long Does The Novel Coronavirus Last on Different Surfaces?

Of the total cases, 6,53,717 are currently active, 71,37,228 have been discharged, while 1,19,014 lost the battle against the pandemic. Also Read - Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Tests Positive for COVID-19

The national recovery rate has soared to 90.23 per cent while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.50 per cent, said the ministry, adding that India has crossed landmark milestones in its fight against COVID-19. More than 70 Lakh patients have been cured and discharged so far. Also Read - International Flights: Who Can Travel Abroad And Where From India | Check Out New Flying Rules

Top 10 developments:

-Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,45,020 cases, including 43,264 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

-Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The office of the deputy chief minister has informed that he has been admitted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment in Mumbai

-According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 9,39,309 sample tests in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,34,62,778.

-India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

-Union Minister Pratap Sarangi said that that all people of the country will be given free coronavirus vaccine.

– ‘Vaccine nationalism will prolong the pandemic, not shorten it’, said the World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, referring to countries that have entered into pre-purchase agreements with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.

-Several countries in Europe have imposed new restrictive measures amid a second coronavirus wave in the continent. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the continent has so far reported a total of 8,343,983 Covid-19 cases, with 251,844 deaths.

-Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday declared a national state of emergency and a curfew for entire Spain except for the Canary Islands.

-The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 43 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,152,770, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

-The US remains the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 8,633,194 and 225,215, respectively.