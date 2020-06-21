New Delhi: India on Sunday witnessed its worst-ever spike of COVID-19 cases as it registered more than 15,000 positive cases, the highest ever, in the last 24 hours. Following the fresh infections, India’s tally of coronavirus soared to 4,10,461, while the death toll reached 13,254. A total of 306 people succumbed to the deadly infection in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Domestic Flights: Is Flying Risk Free? 341 Flight Passengers Tested Positive Between May 15 And June 15

"306 deaths and highest single-day spike of 15413 new COVID19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hrs. Positive cases in India cross 4 Lakh, stands at 4,10,461 including 169451 active cases, 227756 cured/discharged/migrated & 13254 deaths", Ministry of Health and family welfare said.

Notably, there is a steady rise in cases for the last nine days, when India crossed over 10,000 cases each day.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country followed by Tamil Nadu and national capital Delhi. While Maharashtra has total 128,205 COVID-19 cases, including 5,893 deaths, Tamil Nadu, the second most affected state’s tally soared to 54,449. Delhi has recorded 53,116 total corona cases so far.

Take a look at the top developments:

The country has witnessed a surge of 2,19,926 infections from June 1 till 21 with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh among the top five states that have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

The world is feeling the need for yoga more than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ancient Indian practice is helping a large number of COVID-19 patients across the globe in defeating the disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his message on the sixth International Day of Yoga.

The total number of global COVID-19 cases has surged to over 8.7 million, while the deaths were nearing 463,000. By Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 8,768,285, while the fatalities increased to 463,999, the Johns Hopkins University data showed. With 2,254,630 cases and 119,714 deaths, the US continues with the world’s highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities.

Normal life on the roads in Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai almost froze on Sunday owing to the total lockdown sans any relaxations to prevent the spread of coronavirus. All the shops and business outlets -barring pharmacies, hospitals- including petrol outlets remained closed and the roads were deserted except for one or two stray vehicles.

The number of containment zones in Delhi climbed to 262 as the city recorded the highest single-day spike with 3,630 new cases. With 39 active hotspots, South West district topped the list of containment zones, followed by North district which has 36 red zones.

Two more deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Agra in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 75 even as eight new cases took the tally to 1,132 in the Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday. As many as 929 patients have recovered, while 128 active cases remain in the district. Agra’s recovery rate is 81.71 per cent.

The Mumbai-headquartered Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said it has launched antiviral drug favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases at a price of about Rs 103 per tablet. The drug will be available as a 200 mg tablet at a maximum retail price of Rs 3,500 for a strip of 34 tablets, the company said, adding FabiFlu is the first oral favipiravir-approved medication in India for the treatment of COVID-19.

After the US, Brazil and Russia, India has become the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic. However, in terms of death toll, India is at the eighth position in terms of the death toll.

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rolled back his order mandating a five-day institutional quarantine for anyone testing positive for coronavirus in the capital city. Taking to Twitter yesterday, Baijal stated that only those positive cases that do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation.

Following the pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh government decided not to conduct 10th class exams. Speaking to reporters, State Education Minister A Suresh said that the government has cancelled AP SSC (class X) public examinations and has decided to promote students to the next grade in the view of COVID-19.