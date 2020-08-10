New Delhi: After a surge of over 60,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day, India’s tally of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases climbed to 22,15,075 on Monday. The death toll from the pandemic inched closer to 45,000-mark after 1,007 people succumbed to the disease in a day. Also Read - India Men's Hockey Forward Mandeep Singh Tests Positive For Coronavirus

“Single-day spike of 62,064 cases and 1,007 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally rises to 22,15,075 including 6,34,945 active cases, 15,35,744 cured/discharged/migrated & 44,386 deaths”, said Ministry of Health. Also Read - India's COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 15-Lakh Mark; 10 States Contribute More Than 80% of New Cases, Says Health Ministry

Meanwhile, the number of people cured in the country crossed the 15 lakh-mark, the government said, adding that recoveries are over twice the number of active cases (6,28,747) of coronavirus infection at present. However, infection still remains concentrated in 10 states that contribute more than 80% of the new cases, asserted the health ministry. Also Read - Coronavirus: Brazil Records 100,000 Deaths; Total Tally at 3 Million