New Delhi: The Omicron-driven third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have reached its peak in Delhi and Mumbai, as the two metropolises have started witnessing a decline in daily cases counts. India’s overall Covid curve also witnessed a marginal improvement on Monday as the country reported 2.58 lakh cases, which is around 5 per cent lower than yesterday. However, the country’s jumped to 19.65 per cent from 16.28 per cent on Sunday.Also Read - Only 29% People Get Full Cancellation Refund from Airlines During Covid Third Wave, Reveals Survey

As many as 2,58,089 new COVID cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking country’s active caseload to 16,56,341, union Health Ministry said on Monday. The active cases stand at 4.43 per cent of the total covid cases reported in India. The recovery rate in the country is currently at 94.27 per cent after 1,51,740 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. Also Read - No Justification For Keeping Schools Closed Due to COVID Now: World Bank Education Director | Full Interview Here

The daily positivity rate currently stands at 19.65 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 14.41 per cent. A total of 70.37 cr tests have been conducted so far, of which 13,13,444 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Also Read - CBSE Term-2 Exam: Board Set to Conduct Class 10, 12 Exams Amid Covid Cases | Check Details Here

Delhi reported 18,286 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths on Sunday. The positivity rate in national capital dropped to 27.87 per cent from 30.64 per cent a day ago, according to health department data. Yesterday, addressing media over concerns regarding “fewer” Covid tests being conducted in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the diagnostic tests being conducted in the city is three times the number recommended by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to the Centre’s new guidelines, asymptomatic patients do not need to undergo a test. Also, contacts of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patients need not get tested unless they have comorbidities or are aged above 60. Jain said these new guidelines on testing have come after thoughtful consideration. “All those who need to undergo testing are being tested,” he added.

The Minister also informed that hospital admissions have plateaued and Covid positivity rate will also come down. “Restrictions by the Delhi government have impacted the spread of COVID-19. We will monitor the situation for three to four days before reviewing the curbs,” Jain said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 41,327 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 1,135 less than the day before, and 29 deaths, the state health department said. In country’s financial capital Mumbai, the daily cases of coronavirus dropped below the 10,000 mark for the first time in nearly two weeks, with the metropolis reporting 7,895 fresh infections on Sunday. The numbers from the Omicron cases are also witnessing a steady decline over the past week.

According to Maharastra government’s data, the positivity rate in Mumbai, the proportion of tests returning positive for Covid-19, dropped to 13.7 per cent from an average of around 20-22 per cent over the past week. The hospitalisation rate in the city also remained as low as 15 per cent, as only 5,722 of the 38,127 bed allocated for coronavirus patients were occupied on Sunday.