New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India has reached an 'unprecedented peak' as active cases in the counry drop below 8 lakh for the first time in 1.5 months. "This significant achievement is the outcome of Centre-led targetted strategies leading to high number of recoveries, and steadily falling number of fatalities", it said in a tweet.