Covid-19 India Update: India registered over 47,262 Coronavirus cases and 275 deaths in the past 24 hours, the data by the Union Health Ministry showed. With the current figures, India’s total tally has risen to 1,17,34,058 while the death toll has gone up to 1,60,441. Notably, this is the sharpest single-day spike registered in India in over 4 months. A total of 23,64,38,861 samples for COVID-19 have been tested up to March 23, 2021. Of these, 10,25,628 samples were tested yesterday. Also Read - What is Leading to Spike in Coronavirus Cases? Superspreader Events May be to Blame | Read Niti Aayog Expert's Take

India Coronavirus Report:

Total cases: 1,17,34,058

Total recoveries: 1,12,05,160

Active cases: 3,68,457

Death toll: 1,60,441

Total vaccination: 5,08,41,286

Major takeaways from this big story: