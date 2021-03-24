Covid-19 India Update: India registered over 47,262 Coronavirus cases and 275 deaths in the past 24 hours, the data by the Union Health Ministry showed. With the current figures, India’s total tally has risen to 1,17,34,058 while the death toll has gone up to 1,60,441. Notably, this is the sharpest single-day spike registered in India in over 4 months. A total of 23,64,38,861 samples for COVID-19 have been tested up to March 23, 2021. Of these, 10,25,628 samples were tested yesterday. Also Read - What is Leading to Spike in Coronavirus Cases? Superspreader Events May be to Blame | Read Niti Aayog Expert's Take
India Coronavirus Report:
Total cases: 1,17,34,058
Total recoveries: 1,12,05,160
Active cases: 3,68,457
Death toll: 1,60,441
Total vaccination: 5,08,41,286
Major takeaways from this big story:
- India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on -November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.
- The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,12,05,160.
- Superspreader events like weddings might have a pivotal role to play in the recent surge in Coronavirus cases, an initial probe by the Union government has suggested. Niti Aayog expert Dr. VK Paul said that people have become lax in following Coronavirus-related protocol and have started attending mass gatherings, leading to the possibility of superspreading events.
- The active caseload registered an increased for the 14th day in row and was recorded at 3,68,457, comprising 3.14 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate further dropped to 95.49 per cent, the ministry data updated at 8 am said.