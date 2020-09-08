New Delhi: After recording over 80,000 cases daily for five days in a row, India’s single-day rise in cases dipped on Tuesday. Notably, the country reported 75,809 new infections in the last 24 hours, following which the total tally of COVID-19 cases reached 42,80,423. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine: First Batch of Russia's Sputnik V Released Into Public, Regional Deliveries Soon

The death toll reached 72,775 as 1,133 people succumbed to the deadly virus in a day. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection stands at 1.7 per cent. The number of recoveries, on the other hand, surged to 33,23,950, pushing the recovery rate to 77.65%.

"Single-day spike of 75,809 new COVID-19 cases & 1,133 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 33,23,951 cured/discharged/migrated & 72,775 deaths", said Ministry of Health.

India’s tally of coronavirus infection crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, reached 30 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5.

Here are the fresh developments:

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort will be open for tourists from September 21. Tourism industry leaders have welcomed the decision to reopen monuments as the tourist season is about to start, usually from September 27, which is observed as the Tourism Day. Agra, the city with three world heritage monuments, annually receives more than seven million tourists.

Maharashtra on Monday saw a new high daily COVID-19 toll of 423 deaths though fresh cases drastically fell by nearly a third, health officials said. With 16,429 new cases – against 23,350 on Sunday, the state tally rose to 923,641, while with the fresh fatalities – the highest since the previous peak of 422 on August 18, the state death toll went up to 27,027.

The Russian Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine has been produced for civilian circulation. The supplies of the medication to the Russian regions are expected soon, the Health Ministry told reporters.

The Review Committee of the International Health Regulations (IHR) will begin its work on Tuesday to evaluate the functioning of the IHR during the Covid-19 pandemic so far, chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 27.2 million, while the deaths have increased to over 891,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 27,002,224 and the fatalities rose to 882,053.