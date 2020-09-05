New Delhi: As India’s tally of coronavirus cases crossed 4 million, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria asserted that the daily cases will continue to rise for some more months since the country is witnessing a second wave of Covid-19 in some of the regions. Also Read - Coronavirus: India’s Total Tally Crosses 4 Million, Five States Record Highest Number of Cases | Key Points

With 40,06,162 total cases and 68,472 deaths, India is one of the worst-affected countries by coronavirus. The five states — Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh — accounted for over 62 per cent of the active cases in the country. Also Read - Noida Lockdown News: Police Arrest 5 People For Violating Guidelines, Owners of 1300 Vehicles Issued Challans

In an exclusive interview to India Today, Guleria said that pandemic is likely to continue till 2021. “We can’t say that the pandemic will not spillover to 2021 but what we can say is that the curve will be flatter instead of rising very steeply. We should be able to say the pandemic is ending early next year,” Dr Guleria said. Also Read - School Reopening News: Students of Class 9-12 in Delhi Can Visit Schools Voluntarily From Sept 21

On being asked when COVID-19 vaccine will be developed, he said that if everything goes well, it will be ready by the end of this year.