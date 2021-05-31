New Delhi: India has been witnessing a continuous drop in the COVID cases. On Monday, official data showed India’s active coronavirus caseload has dropped by over 38 per cent since May 1. However, states like Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh have recorded major spikes during the same period. Also Read - BREAKING | Earthquake of 2.4 Magnitude Jolts Parts of Delhi: NCS

The official data further adds that the active coronavirus cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have dropped by over 85 percent between May 1-31. On Monday, India's active caseload was 20.26 lakh, which was 32.68 lakh on May 1.

On the other hand, India's daily cases on May 1 were 4.01 lakh, which dropped by 62 per cent with the country recording 1.52 lakh fresh cases on Monday. According to the reports, Delhi has reported the highest drop in terms of both the daily cases (96.50 per cent) as well as active load (87.81 per cent).

On May 1, Delhi reported 27,047 cases, while the active load was 99,261. On Monday evening, the national capital reported less than 700 cases. Uttar Pradesh is a close second with 94.57 per cent drop in daily cases and 86.73 per cent drop in active cases.

States like Odisha (48.06 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (34.81 per cent) have also recorded an increase in active cases. The active cases in Odisha stands at 83,438 and that of Andhra Pradesh is 1.65 lakh as of date.

The states that have recorded more than 50 per cent drop in daily cases were: Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab.

Kerala has reported 47 per cent drop, while West Bengal has witnessed 35 per cent drop in daily cases.