New Delhi: At least 90 inmates of Nari Niketan, a government shelter home for girls in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh have tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy Director of Women Welfare Department Nita Ahirwar said, "In the past two days, 90 inmates of Nari Niketan here have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have been isolated. How the inmates got contracted the coronavirus infection is being investigated."

Meanwhile, the number of coronairus cases in UP soared to 1,45,287 and death toll reached 2,335. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said there are 50,426 active patients in the state, of which 23,861 are under home isolation. So far, 92,526 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease

The fatality rate in the state is 1.6 per cent, Prasad said, adding that the maximum number of cases reported in UP are from the age group of 20 to 40.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that 36 lakh coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in UP, the highest among all states in the country. At a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister said all efforts should be made for conducting one lakh tests per day.

Adityanath directed officials to further improve medical facilities in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Bareilly districts. He also asked them to set up a 300-bedded COVID hospital in Bareilly at the earliest.

(With agency inputs)