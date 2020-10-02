New Delhi: A whopping 81,484 new cases were registered across India in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally beyond 63 lakh-mark. The death toll, on the other hand, inched towards 1 lakh after 1,095 people lost their lives due to the deadly infection. Also Read - Donald Trump Undergoes COVID-19 Test After His Close Advisor Infected, Results Awaited

“India’s tally reaches 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths reported in last 24 hours. The total cases include 9,42,217 active cases, 53,52,078 cured/discharged/migrated & 99,773 deaths”, said Ministry of Health. Also Read - One Rape Every 16 Minutes in India, NCRB Data Highlights Country's Deteriorated Law & Order

While the recovery rate stands at a high of 83.53 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.56 per cent, data from the government claimed. Also Read - Ahead of I-League Qualifiers, Two Footballers Test Positive For Coronavirus

The overall number of global coronavirus has crossed the 34.2 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 10,21,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday, the total number of cases stood at 3,42,00,662 and the fatalities rose to 10,21,709.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 72,77,352 and 2,07,791. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 63,12,584, while the country’s death toll soared to 98,678.

Top developments:

US President Donald Trump underwent the COVID- 19 test after Hope Hicks, one of his close advisors tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

In India, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat has been hospitalised after he complained of breathing problems. He tested positive for COVID-19 on September 23 and was in home isolation.

A total of 7,67,17,728 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 1st October. Of these, 10,97,947 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 14,00,922 cases, including 37,056 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

Karnataka again registered above 10,000 new cases on a single day, taking its COVID tally to 6,11,837, including 1,10,412 active cases till date.

The Indian Railways said that it is planning to introduce 200 special trains between October 15 and November 30 to cater to passenger rush during the festive season.