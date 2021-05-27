New Delhi: India’s overall Coronavirus recoveries have now exceeded to the total number of active cases, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. While addressing the media, Government said that the overall recoveries have now exceeded the number of cases being reported on a daily basis. The recovery rate has increased from 85.6% to 90 per cent. Also Read - West Bengal Extends Covid Restrictions Till June 15, Mamata Says No Full Lockdown in State For Now

The government also said that 24 states have reported a decline in active cases since last week. "It's reassuring that we are on the downswing of the second wave, and it will be sustained if restrictions open up systematically as the time comes," Dr VK Paul Member-Health, Niti Aayog