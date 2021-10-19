Mumbai: The R-value, or reproductive number, for COVID-19 in India has remained below 1 since September, suggesting that the infection rate is declining, according to a study. The Reproduction number or R refers to how many people an infected person infects on an average. In other words, it tells how ‘efficiently’ a virus is spreading.

An R-value smaller than 1 means the disease is spreading slowly.

Conversely, if R is greater than 1, the number of infected people is increasing in each round – technically, this is what is called the epidemic phase. The bigger the number than 1, the faster the rate of spreading of the disease in the population.Also Read - Good News For International Travellers: Singapore Expands Quarantine-Free Travel For Vaccinated Flyers According to figures calculated by researchers of the Chennai-based Institute of Mathematical Sciences, the R-value of the top 10 states with the most number of active cases was below 1 till October 18. However, some of the cities continue to show a rising number of active cases. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Will See Later, Says Priyanka Gandhi on Contesting From Raebareli or Amethi in State Assembly Polls

Check the R-value of the various cities

Kolkata has an R-value over 1, perhaps unsurprising given the mass gatherings during the (recently-concluded) Durga Puja, said Sitabhra Sinha, who is leading the research.

Bengaluru also has an R-value over 1 it has been so ever since mid-September.

The R-values of Chennai, Pune, and Mumbai are just below 1.

The country’s R-value, calculated between September 25 and October 18, was 0.90. Between August 30 and September 3, the value was 1.11. It started declining since then the R-value was 0.94 between September 4 and 7, 0.86 between September 11 and 15, 0.92 between September 14 and 19, and 0.87 between September 17 and 21, as per the study.

After the brutal second wave of coronavirus between March to May this year, the daily COVID-19 cases have been on a decline. According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, on Tuesday, India logged 13,058 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 231 days. Also Read - China's Inhalable Covid-19 Vaccine Likely to Boost Antibodies

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 25 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 114 consecutive days now. The active cases comprise 0.54 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.14 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

(With Inputs From PTI)