New Delhi: India’s coronavirus count surpassed 31 lakh mark with 60,975 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the death toll due to the deadly disease reached 58,390 after 848 people succumbed to the infection in a day. The actual caseload of the country is the active cases, which currently stands at 7,04,348.

Of the total 31,67,324 cases, a total of 24,04,585 patients have recovered, following which the country’s recovery rate soared to 75%. On the other hand, the case fatality rate, which is the proportion of people who die from the disease among individuals diagnosed, has dropped to 1.86 per cent, the Health Ministry had said.

Notably, India’s journey to the 31-lakh mark COVID cases took 208 days since the emergence of the first case on January 30. On July 17, the country logged 10 lakh cases, which then doubled to 20 lakh in 20 days on August 7 and added over 10 lakh cases in just 16 days.