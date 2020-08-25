New Delhi: India’s coronavirus count surpassed 31 lakh mark with 60,975 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the death toll due to the deadly disease reached 58,390 after 848 people succumbed to the infection in a day. The actual caseload of the country is the active cases, which currently stands at 7,04,348.
Of the total 31,67,324 cases, a total of 24,04,585 patients have recovered, following which the country’s recovery rate soared to 75%. On the other hand, the case fatality rate, which is the proportion of people who die from the disease among individuals diagnosed, has dropped to 1.86 per cent, the Health Ministry had said.
Notably, India’s journey to the 31-lakh mark COVID cases took 208 days since the emergence of the first case on January 30. On July 17, the country logged 10 lakh cases, which then doubled to 20 lakh in 20 days on August 7 and added over 10 lakh cases in just 16 days.
Top Developments:
India continues to be the third worst-hit after the US with 57,01,557 cases and 1,76,797 deaths, followed by Brazil with 36,05,783 infections and 1,14,744 deaths.
With a total of 6,82,383 cases and 22,253 deaths, Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, followed by Tamil Nadu with 3,79,385 cases and 6,517 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar come next.
India has tested more than 3.5 crore people for COVID-19 so far, resolutely following its ‘Test Track Treat’ strategy, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
35 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Mizoram. Total cases in the state rise to 953 and 461 cured/discharged. Active cases stand at 492: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram Also Read - IPL 2020 Schedule: With Just a Little Over Three Weeks Left, Why Hasn't BCCI Confirmed Fixtures? Also Read - 'What Delhi Did Yesterday, America Does Today', CM Kejriwal After Trump Announces Emergency Use of Plasma Treatment For COVID Patients Also Read - Olympic Legend Usain Bolt Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Celebrating 34th Birthday, Goes Into Self-isolation | Report