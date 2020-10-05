New Delhi: With a spike of 74,442 new cases in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed 66 lakh-mark on Monday. The death toll soared to 1,02,685 after 903 succumbed to the infection in a day. Also Read - GST Compensation Cess Worth Rs 20,000 to be Disbursed to All States Tonight: Nirmala Sitharaman

"India's COVID-19 tally crosses 66-lakh mark with a spike of 74,442 new cases and 903 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 66,23,816 including 9,34,427 active cases, 55,86,704 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,02,685 deaths", said the Union Health Ministry.

It also asserted that the country has exceeded 140 tests per day per million population as advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) by nearly 6 times. "Several states/UTs have demonstrated better performance than the national average", the ministry added.

“WHO in its Guidance Note on “Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19″ has advised that a country needs 140 tests/day/million population for comprehensive surveillance of suspected cases,” the health ministry tweet read.

As per a graph shared by the Union Health Ministry, India is performing 828 tests per day per million population. Delhi with a testing average of 2,717 stands at the top in the country, followed by Goa (1,319), and Karnataka (1,261).