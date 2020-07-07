New Delhi: With fresh 22,252 new cases and 467 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of coronavirus surpassed the seven lakh mark on Tuesday. While the total number of cases reached 7,19,665 including 2,59,557 active ones and 4,39,948 cured/discharged/migrated, the death toll, on the other hand, mounted to 20,160. Also Read - Haridwar Border Sealed in View of Ban on 'Kanwar Yatra' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Meanwhile, the total number of samples tested up to July 6 is 1,02,11,092 of which 2,41,430 samples were tested yesterday, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said today. Also Read - Issue Death Certificates Based on ICMR Guidelines: Mamata Govt to West Bengal Hospitals

In terms of growth rate of COVID-19 related fatalities, India’s numbers exceed any other country. The rate of fatality in India — the number of deaths as a percentage against the total positive cases — was 2.8 per cent on Monday which was slightly lower compared to 3 per cent a week ago and 3.2 per cent two weeks ago. The fatality rate worldwide stands at 4.7 per cent. The US has a fatality rate of 4.5 per cent while it is 4.1 per cent in Brazil. Also Read - Maharashtara Coronavirus Update Today: 60-Year-Old COVID Positive Man Commits Suicide at Quarantine Centre of PMC

Take a look at the top developments:

Delhi’s COVID-19 tally breached the one lakh-mark as the city recorded 1,379 fresh coronavirus cases, while the death toll mounted to 3,115. On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

As many as 872 employees of the Central Railway and Western Railway, their family members and retired personnel have so far tested positive for coronavirus and 86 of them have died. All of them were admitted to the Western Railways Jagjivan Ram Hospital here which was in April declared as a facility to treat COVID-19 patients.

A 60-year old man died by suicide at a quarantine centre of Pune Municipal Corporation in Kondhwa yesterday. He and his son had tested positive for COVID-19. Cause yet to be ascertained, said Pune Police.

University Grants Commission (UGC) issues revised guidelines regarding conduct of terminal semesters/final year examination by the Universities/institutions. Examinations to be completed by end of September 2020 in offline/online/blended (online+offline) mode.

To contain the spread of COVID-19, ‘total lockdown’ to be imposed in areas under Jorhat Municipal Board from 7 pm of July 9 to July 15. Also,all the weekly huts/markets will remain closed in the entire District by this order: District Magistrate & Chairperson, DDMA,Jorhat.