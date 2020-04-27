New Delhi: With 1,396 new cases and 48 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India’s total tally of confirmed cases on Monday inched closer to the 28,000-mark. The Ministry of Health and Family welfare said that country’s total count, at present stood at 27,892, while the death toll headed to 900–872 to be specific. Also Read - Trending News Today, April 27, 2020: Sperm Smoothies? Blogger Claims She Is Fighting COVID-19 by Swallowing Boyfriend’s Semen Daily

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 8,068 cases and 342 fatalities, followed by Gujarat with 3301 cases and 151 deaths and Delhi with 2,918 cases and 54 casualties.

Here are the key developments:

– At least 11 employees of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have tested positive so far for novel coronavirus. The recent case is of four staff members, on duty at the record room. Besides this, a security guard has also contracted the virus. He was posted outside AIIMS president and Union Health Minister Doctor Harsh Vardhan’s office in the AIIMS premises.

-A 50-year-old man infected with the novel coronavirus committed suicide by jumping off a hospital building in Bengaluru. According to the health department, the man was suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

-Delhi’s Hindu Rao hospital resumed its emergency services on Monday, bringing much needed relief to the patients. “Emergency services were resumed after we have traced every person who came in contact with the nurse. We have also sanitised the hospital compound,” a senior official in North DMC said.

-The Lucknow police have banned religious and social gatherings for the upcoming festivals in the state capital.

Joint Police Commissioner Naveen Arora has also banned slaughter of animals and sale and transport of meat under Section 144 of the CrPC.

– Inter-Ministerial Central Team led by Arun Bakora, the Additional Secretary (GoI) visited a containment zone in Masab Tank area in Hyderabad today, to review the Coronavirus situation.

– Haryana Minister Anil Vij blamed Delhi for rapid rise in coronavirus cases in his state. “Many who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana, are ‘Corona-carriers’. I appeal to Delhi CM that stay arrangements of people who work in Delhi should be made in Delhi itself. They shouldn’t be issued passes to travel to Haryana as this is increasing COVID19 cases here”, said Vij.