New Delhi: With single-day spike of 83,341 new cases, India's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed to 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases. The death toll, on the other hand, reached 68,472 after 1,096 people succumbed to the infection in a day.

On the global front, India still remains the third worst hit nation with the pandemic while the US and Brazil top the list with 6,149,265 and 4,041,638 total cases, respectively. Notably, India is a lakh cases short of surpassing Brazil.

However, the number of patients recovering is on a steady rise over the past several months. As the daily recoveries increase, India has registered more than 60,000 recoveries each day, eighth day in a row.

“India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 39-lakh mark with single-day spike of 83,341 new cases & 1,096 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases, 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated & 68,472 deaths”, said the Ministry of Health on Friday.

The health ministry had claimed that less than two per cent of the active cases are on ventilators, while two per cent is in ICUs and less than 3.5 per cent are on oxygen support. “This is due to early detection, early hospitalisation and effective clinical management based on the Standard Treatment Protocol,” it added.

Here are the fresh developments on the pandemic

With a total of 8,43,844 cases and 25,586 deaths, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar.

A total of 4,66,79,145 samples tested up to 3rd September 2020. Of these, 11,69,765 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

State president of BJP in Rajasthan, Satish Poonia tests positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic and under home-isolation, as advised by doctors.

Sanitisation work was undertaken by Lucknow metro authorities ahead of the resumption of its services from September 7 as part of ‘Unlock 4′.