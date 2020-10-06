New Delhi: With a single-day spike of 61,267 new cases, India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 66,85,083 on Tuesday. The death toll, on the other hand, soared to 1,03,569 as 884 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Also Read - No Festive Events in Containment Zones, Spatial Boundaries, Crowd Regualtion Must: Home Ministry Issues SOP Ahead of Dussehra, Diwali

"India reports a spike of 61,267 new COVID-19 cases & 884 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 66,85,083 including 9,19,023 active cases, 56,62,491 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,03,569 deaths", said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MohFW).

Though the cases are increasing, the recovery rate has inched towards 85 per cent which is less that Chile that has over 92 per cent cure rate, while US that tops the Corona cases in the world has around 33 per cent recovery rate.

The COVID-19 positivity rate across the country has declined to 5.6 per cent and the fatality rate has come down to 1.55 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,89,403 tests in a single day on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 8,10,71,797.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 35.3 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,042,600. As of Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 35,396,981 and the fatalities rose to 1,042,679.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the World Health Organization (WHO) claimed that one in 10 people around the world may have contracted COVID-19. The estimate that 10 per cent of the world’s population has contracted the virus came from Mike Ryan, the executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme.

