New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in India reached 5,66,840 and the death toll inched towards 17,000-mark after fresh 18,522 cases and 418 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. Of the total cases, the number of active infections stood at 2,15,125, while 3,34,822 patients have recovered, and one patient has migrated. The recovery rate is 59.06 per cent among the COVID-19 patients.

If reports are to be believed, Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu constitute more than 60 per cent of the total cases across the country.



The fresh spike in cases comes a day after the government issued guidelines for 'Unlock 2', which will come into effect from July 1. Under the second phase of 'Unlock', the government has allowed activities to resume outside the containment zones except resumption of schools and colleges and international travel, among others.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization has warned that the coronavirus pandemic is not even close to being over. It has now been six months since the first cases of a mysterious pneumonia-like illness were reported in Wuhan, China.

As the global death toll has reached 500,000 and number of confirmed cases has soared to over 10 million, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said this is “a moment for all of us to reflect”, the BBC reported. But, he warned, the “worst is yet to come” – adding that “with this kind of environment and conditions, we fear the worst”.

Here are the top developments:

PM Modi will address the nation at 4 PM today. This would be the prime minister’s sixth address to the nation since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. He had last addressed the nation on May 12 when he had announced a Rs 20-lakh-crore financial package to boost the economy recovering from coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit with a total of 1,69,883 cases, including 7,610 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 86,224 confirmed cases and 1,141 fatalities. Delhi is at the third spot with 85,161 cases, including 2,680 deaths and 56,235 recoveries. Altogether, these three states have 3,41,268 cases out of 5,66,840.

As per the reports of PTI, the West Bengal education department is considering introducing a chapter on COVID-19 in the school curriculum from 2021, in a bid to make students aware of the highly contagious virus.

Raman Gangakhedkar, senior scientist of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is retiring today. He has played a key role in combating the on-going COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 53 more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tested positive for COVID-19 and 4 have recovered. There are 354 active cases and 659 personnel have recovered till date, said BSF.

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rises to 7065, with 206 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, said State Health Department.

8 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the state, taking the total tally of positive patients to 460 including 292 active patients and 168 recovered, said Nagaland Health Minister.