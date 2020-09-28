New Delhi: The Union health ministry on Monday said that India’s total recoveries crossed 50 lakh-mark, with around 10 lakh infected patients getting cured of coronavirus infection in the last 11 days. Also Read - Clinical Trial of Ayurvedic Remedy For COVID-19 Shows Groundbreaking Results

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 60 lakh last night 12 days after it crossed the 50-lakh mark.

There are 9,56,402 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 15.96 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry data showed.

India's total recoveries cross 50 lakh mark. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/QwxILBybqV — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

India is the second-worst hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil. However, the country is said to be in pole position in terms of the number of recoveries, followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan yesterday said that the ICMR’s second sero-survey has showed that Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against coronavirus infection.

During an interaction with his social media followers, the minister said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is actively researching on reports of COVID-19 reinfection and although the number of such cases is negligible at this moment, the government is fully seized of the importance of the matter, the health ministry said in a statement.

He cautioned that the sero-survey report should not create a sense of complacency among the people.