New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said that the total recoveries from COVID- 19 in India have crossed the 60 lakh-mark on Sunday. It also asserted that the five states that have contributed 61 per cent of the total active cases are also contributing more than half of the recoveries.

"Recoveries in India cross 60-lakh mark. The five top States with maximum caseload (61% active cases) are also contributing more than half (54.3%) of the total recoveries", the health ministry said.

According to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, India is in pole position in terms of the number of recovered cases of coronavirus followed by Brazil and the US.

Meanwhile, India’s tally of confirmed cases surpassed the 70-lakh mark and the death toll reached 1,08,286. The is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.

There are 8,83,185 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 12.65 per cent of the total caseload, the data shared by the ministry showed.

On the other hand, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 37 million mark, while the deaths have soared to nearly 1,071,400, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 37,087,467 and the fatalities increased to 1,071,399.