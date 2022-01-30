Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday announced a seven-hour relaxation window for non-essential movement during the 64-hour long weekend Covid lockdown imposed in the Union Territory. The move came amid concerns raised by traders over the restrictions hampering their businesses.Also Read - One Arrested After Four Civilians Injured In Grenade Attack In J&K's Srinagar

Now, the new lockdown restrictions on non-essential movement would be from every Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am, said the State Executive Committee (SEC) which met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A K Mehta to review the overall Covid situation. This will come into effect from next weekend, the SEC said. Also Read - HOPE! Lakes Freezing, These Brave Officials In Kashmir Ensure Birds Don't Starve | Photos

To rein in the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had imposed complete a restriction on non-essential movement from Fridays 2 pm to Mondays 6 am a fortnight ago. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir Imposes Complete Restrictions On Non-Essential Movements During Weekends | Check Guidelines Here

Traders of Jammu and Srinagar had sought a review of the weekend restrictions, stating they have already suffered huge economic losses owing to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 4,615 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 4,32,875, while seven more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,659.

(With PTI inputs)