Bengaluru: BS Yediyurappa government in Karnataka has imposed a night curfew in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal between 10 pm – 5 am from April 10 to 20. Also Read - RT-PCR Test Mandatory For Passengers Flying to Assam From Mumbai, Karnataka | Check Details Here