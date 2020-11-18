New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday approved the Delhi government’s proposal to allow only 50 people to attend wedding functions in the national capital, officials said. Also Read - Delhi HC Refuses to Grant Permission For Chhath Puja Celebrations At Public Places Due To COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government has decided to withdraw an order allowing 200 guests to attend weddings in the city, and sent the proposal to the LG for approval.

"The lieutenant governor has approved the Delhi government's proposal to allow only 50 people at marriage functions," the official said.

CM Kejriwal earlier said that according to directions and guidelines of the Centre, 200 participants were earlier allowed in wedding ceremonies due to decreasing number of coronavirus cases.

“Now, a proposal has been sent to LG Baijal for his approval to withdraw the previous order and bring the number of guests for wedding ceremonies back to 50 from 200,” he said on Tuesday.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in Covid-19 cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

(With inputs from PTI)