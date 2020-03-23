New Delhi: As Delhi observes a complete lockdown in a bid to contain the rise of deadly coronavirus infection, popular cab service providers Uber and Ola have suspended services till March 31, or until new orders.

The Delhi government has placed the national capital under lockdown from Monday 6 AM till midnight of March 31, 2020, sealing all borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The government, however, noted that essential items from neighboring states, such as food items like vegetables, milk etc will keep coming.

In compliance with the Centre and state government’s move, Uber released a statement saying they are suspending services “until further notice”.

“We don’t take such measures lightly, and we ask that you please follow the instructions of the public health authorities. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by COVID-19 in our community. We will keep you informed with the latest information on our Coronavirus response,” the company said.

Similarly, an Ola spokesperson noted that the cab provider will “enable a minimal network of vehicles to support essential services in cities, wherever applicable, as part of this national effort to reduce the contagion of COVID-19”.

The two companies – that account for a major share of the taxis running in the national capital – had already suspended temporarily their shared rides on their respective platforms.

As many as 80 districts have been put under lockdown by Centre and state governments to put an end to the spread of COVID-19. As a result, it was agreed that there was an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport, including cab services.

On the other hand, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will be only 25 per cent of its full capacity to ferry people who are working in services considered essential. International flights will remain suspended through the lockdown period, although a few domestic flights still remain operational.