

Load More

New Delhi: In the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Indian Railways cancelled all regular mail, express, passenger and suburban services till August 12. However, special trains – 15 pairs (30) running on the Rajdhani routes from May 12 and another 100 pairs running since June 1 would continue to run. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Clinical Assessment of Patients or Not? MHA 'Contradicts' Delhi L-G

The announcement by the Railways came on a day when India recorded biggest single-day jump of close to 17,000 infections. Earlier on Thursday, COVID-19 cases rose by the highest-ever number of 16,922 to reach 4,73,105, while the death toll climbed to 14,894 with 418 new fatalities. This was the sixth consecutive day when coronavirus cases increased by more than 14,000. Also Read - COVID-19 Infects Nepal Health Workers, Security Personnel

Consequently, India has added 92,573 cases since June 20, and over 2.82 lakh this month alone since June 1. However, the recovery rate has improved to 57.43 per cent, according to the Health ministry. Also Read - Coronil, Siddha, Arsenicum Album: How Traditional Medicines Are Being Claimed to Have Cure For COVID-19

Meanwhile, a central team led by Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana between June 26 and 29 to coordinate with the state officials in strengthening COVID-19 management efforts in those areas. According to officials, the team will also review the measures undertaken by the states for containment of COVID-19.