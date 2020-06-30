





With cases close to 5,5 lakh and fatalities over 16,000, coronavirus pandemic has created havoc across the country. The number of active cases stands at 2,10,120, while 3,21,722 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data.

Meanwhile, the government has issued guidelines for the month-long 'Unlock 2' beginning July 1. Under unlock 2, almost all activities have been allowed outside the containment zones save a few like functioning of schools and colleges and international travel, among others.

On the other hand, the head of the World Health Organization has warned that the coronavirus pandemic is not even close to being over. It has now been six months since the first cases of a mysterious pneumonia-like illness were reported in Wuhan, China.

Now, with more than 500,000 people dead and more than 10 million confirmed cases worldwide, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said this is “a moment for all of us to reflect”, the BBC reported. But, he warned, the “worst is yet to come” – adding that “with this kind of environment and conditions, we fear the worst”.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 PM today. His address comes a day after MHA released guidelines for ‘Unlock 2’. National broadcaster Doordarshan will telecast the Prime Minister’s address live.