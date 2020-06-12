



New Delhi: With nearly 3 lakh COVID-19 or coronavirus cases, India has now surpassed the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst-hit country in the world by the deadly virus. Notably, India is only behind the US (20,76,495 cases), Brazil (7,87,489) and Russia (5,02,436), as per Worldometer figures. The country witnessed the highest single-day spike of 357 fatalities and 9,996 cases yesterday, taking the death-toll to 8,102 and the nationwide tally to 2,86,579. Also Read - Manipur CM Awards Woman Auto Driver For Ferrying Cured Covid-19 Patient from Hospital to Home, 100 Km Away

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 94,041 followed by Tamil Nadu at 36,841, Delhi at 32,810, Gujarat at 21,521, Uttar Pradesh at 11,610, Rajasthan at 11,600 and Madhya Pradesh at 10,049. In terms of fatalities as well, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,438 deaths followed by Gujarat (1,347), Delhi (984), Madhya Pradesh (427), West Bengal (432), Tamil Nadu (326), Uttar Pradesh (321), Rajasthan (259) and Telangana (156). Also Read - No Overseas Players, IPL Can be Held With Just Indian Players: Chairman Brijesh Patel

On the positive side, the government said the virus infection has not entered the community transmission stage as the lockdown and containment measures prevented a rapid spread. The countries that have seen community transmission of the virus infection include the US, the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey, France, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Philippines. Also Read - Bengaluru: Number of Containment Zones in City Climbs to 113 | Full List Here

Globally, more than 74 lakh people have tested positive for the dreaded virus infection ever since its emergence in China last December and nearly 4.2 lakh have lost their lives so far. However, close to 35 lakh people have recovered too.