

Load More

New Delhi: With more than 2.50 lakh coronavirus or COVID-19 cases, India has become fifth most corona-affected country in the world. India surpassed Spain’s total cases on Sunday. The other worst affected countries by COVID-19 are the US (19,42,363), Brazil (6,91,758), Russia (4,67,073), the UK (2,87,621). Of the total 2,58,090 cases in India, at least 1,25,381 are active whereas 1,24,094 persons have been cured, one patient migrated and discharged, and 7,210 fatalities recorded so far. Also Read - West Indies Squad Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Departs For Three-Test Tour of England

However, restaurants, malls and places of worship reopened on Monday in various parts of the country under a phased exit from the COVID-19 lockdown. Mumbai, the country’s financial capital and the worst hit city by the dreaded virus outbreak, alone saw its tally of confirmed cases crossing 50,000 and its death count reached 1,702. On the other hand Maharashtra has recorded 85,975 cases, which is more than 36 per cent of the national tally, followed by Delhi with 27,654, Tamil Nadu with 31,667 and Gujarat 20,070. Also Read - If Tokyo Olympics Next Year Get Cancelled, Won't Wait For Paris 2024: Leander Paes

Meanwhile, the HRD ministry yesterday began consultation with states and other stakeholders on reopening of schools which have been closed since March due to COVID-19 pandemic. In the meeting chaired by Secretary School Education, Anita Karwal, the state education secretaries also deliberated upon health and safety of students, hygiene measures in schools and issues regarding online and digital education. Also Read - COVID-19 Situation Worsening Worldwide, Says WHO After Recording Biggest Single-day Jump in Global Coronavirus Cases

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said the suggestions will be examined and sent to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Home Affairs. “Obtained valuable suggestions from state governments regarding issues related to school education. Our priority has always been the safety and security of students and teachers,” the minister said in a tweet. He added that the suggestions received will be examined and sent to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.