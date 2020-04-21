Live Updates

  • 3:22 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: Singapore extends coronavirus lockdown to June 1.

  • 3:19 PM IST



  • 2:23 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: Cumulative positive COVID-19 19 cases (including 14 Italian Nationals) stand at 252 now, of which 142 have been discharged. Total 2 deaths reported till now: Health Department, Haryana

  • 2:06 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: Goa Govt is playing with zero specially after all 7 positive cases of COVID-19 tested negative. But govt is ignoring the dangerous aspect of Goa by testing just 0.04% of total 16 lakh population till date: Girish Chodankar, President of Goa Congress



  • 2:06 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal conducts surprise inspection at a shelter home for stranded migrant labourers at Ludlow Castle School to examine the facilities available there and compliance of social distancing norms.

  • 2:03 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: A staff of Lok Sabha Secretariat has tested positive for coronavirus

  • 1:33 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked poor Indians to wake up and realise that the rice that should have used to feed them, is being used to produce sanitisers for the rich.

  • 1:32 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: So far Rs 160.93 Crores has been donated to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19, said Tamil Nadu government

  • 1:32 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal are holding meeting with District Collector and Deputy Commissioner of Police of all districts of Delhi via video conferencing over coronavirus.

  • 1:31 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath holds a meeting with senior officials over the coronavirus

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 18,601 and the death toll inched closed to 600 on Tuesday. The country witnessed 47 deaths and 1336 new cases reported in last 24 hours, following which the total number of coronavirus positive cases surpassed 18,000-mark –including 14759 active cases, 3252 cured/discharged/migrated and 590 deaths, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed. Also Read - Coronavirus: 1,433 Casualties in United States on Monday, Death Toll Spikes to 42,604

Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state with 4,203 coronavirus cases and 223 deaths. In Madhya Pradesh, the number of cases is 1,485 with 74 deaths. Rajasthan has reported 1,478 cases and 14 deaths due to the coronavirus infection. In West Bengal, there have been 339 cases and 12 deaths. Also Read - Death Toll Due to Coronavirus Rises to 101 in Bangladesh, Total Cases at 2,948 Now 

Meanwhile, Goa became the third COVID-19 free state. Earlier Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur had managed to free themselves from the deadly virus.

“All Covid-19 patients in Goa were discharged from hospital after recovery. Mahe (Puducherry), Kodaggu (Karnataka) and Pauri Garhwal (Uttrakhand) districts have also not reported any fresh case in the past last 28 days. There are 59 more districts in 23 States/UTs that have not reported any fresh cases during the past 14 days”, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary Health Ministry had stated yesterday.