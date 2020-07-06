



Load More

New Delhi: With cases close to 7 lakh, India has surpassed Russia as the third worst-hit country by COVID-19. While Russia has 6,81,251 coronavirus infections, India’s tally of COVID-19 patients crossed 6.90 lakh on Sunday after the country recorded single-day surge of 24,850. The death toll, on the other hand, rose by a record 613, to reach 19,268 in the country Also Read - Taj Mahal to Remain Shut Due to COVID-19 in Agra Even as Monuments Across India Reopen Today

The worst affected Maharashtra crossed the grim milestone of two lakh COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu’s tally reached 1.11 lakh and Delhi too was nearing the one lakh mark. Also Read - Coronavirus in Hyderabad Update: Fearing Corona Infection, 34-Year-Old Commits Suicide by Jumping Into Hussain Sagar Lake

Meanwhile, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has made it mandatory for the public to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing of masks for the next one year, as part of its measures to tackle the spread of the virus in the state. Also Read - Hot Weather, Unique Indian Genome Claims Fall Flat as COVID Now More Potent Than Ever

Through an amendment brought to the Epidemic Diseases Act, the state government said the regulations will remain in effect till July 2021.

Kerala on Sunday reported second highest single day rise of 225 COVID-19 cases, including seven jawans of an Army unit in the state, taking the total to 5,429.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on the other hand reported a record hike in the number of global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours in the highest single-day increase since COVID-19 broke out.

The biggest increase was reported in the Americas region with 129,772 new cases.