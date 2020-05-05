Live Updates

    COVID-19 LIVE: India has sent three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE due to the pandemic. Speaking to PTI, a defence spokesperson said,”INS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for Maldives on Monday night. While INS Shardul diverted to Dubai to evacuate the expatriates.” The three ships will return to Kochi, he said. INS Magar and INS Shardul are Southern Naval Command ships, while INS Jalashwa is from Eastern Naval Command.
    COVID-19 LIVE: Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) imposed in Mumbai till 17th May 2020. Movement of one or more persons for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be prohibited between 8 pm & 7 am, said Mumbai Police



    COVID-19 LIVE: Three more zones de-contained in Delhi, with this the total number of containment zones in the national capital now stands at 90.

Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a daily rise of over 2,000 COVID-19 cases for the past three days. Yesterday, the country recorded a highest ever 24-hour spike of 2,553 infections, following which the total tally reached 42,836, while the death toll mounted to 1,389 after83 fatalities in a day. Also Read - Coronavirus Lockdown: Centre Prepares Crucial Exit Strategy Amid Criticism Over Migrant Issue

With 11,706 patients having recovered till now, the Centre has claimed that the recovery rate stands at 27.52 per cent. A total of 1,074 COVID-19 patients have recovered, the highest number of recoveries in one day, Lav Agarwal, a joint secretary in the union health ministry, told reporters on Monday. Also Read - Rajasthan News Today May 5, 2020: Liquor to Be Sold Via Coupons in Jaipur to Maintain Social Distancing

The outcome ratio of COVID-19 — the ratio of recoveries and deaths of closed cases — was recorded at 90:10, the health ministry said. Also Read - COVID-19: Section 144 Extended in Mumbai Till May 17; Maharashtra's Tally Nears 15,000-Mark

“The outcome ratio on April 17 was 80:20 and the new ratio can be seen as an improvement,” Agarwal said. Agarwal also said the COVID-19 curve is relatively flat as of now and it was not right to talk in terms of when the peak would come.

If we collectively work then peak might not ever come while if we fail in any way we might experience a spike in cases, he added.