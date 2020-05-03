New Delhi: After more than a month’s wait, migrant workers and labourers have finally started to return to their home states by railways and a Bengal-bound special train for the same is all set to leave from Rajasthan on Monday. Also Read - Lockdown 3.0: India Enters Third Phase Today as COVID-19 Tally Reaches 40263 After Highest Single-Day Spike in Cases

As many as 1,200 labourers are going to travel in the special train. The announcement was made by Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, after his meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday.

"Had discussion with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal yesterday for facilitating return of migrants to our State. One special train likely to reach and terminate at Durgapur via Asansol on 5th May scheduled to be departed from Rajasthan (Ajmer) carrying migrant from WB," the Governor tweeted.

Subsequently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also tweeted, “As a part of our promise to bring back citizens of Bengal stranded in other states, 2 special trains from Ajmer & Kerala would leave tomorrow for West Bengal carrying more than 2500 migrant labourers,pilgrims,students & patients. Everyone coming in to be screened as per protocols.”

Major concerns were raised earlier this week by several states regarding the safety and mental and physical health of the migrants who are travelling amid the lockdown.

Steps are being taken to ensure that the workers strictly observed social distancing norms after their arrival at the railway stations adding all workers were wearing masks and stood inside circles marked on the platform.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Home Ministry also released an advisory to clarify that the trains are being arranged only for migrants, students and other people who are “stranded”, after reports of several people misusing the opportunity.