New Delhi: Hoards of people lined up outside standalone liquor stores as the Delhi government permitted the sale of alcohol and tobacco under relaxations as India enters the third phase of coronavirus lockdown.

Tipplers and smokers in the national capital breathed a sigh of relief as nearly 150 vends opened up on the first day of lockdown 3.0, with certain conditions. Shops – standalone, neighbourhood, or those in residential complexes – resumed service and only in non-containment zones.

"About 150 liquor shops are likely to open in Delhi from Monday," the official said, adding that these are likely remain open till 7 in evening.

However, according to officials, liquor shops in Delhi have to get permits from four government-run agencies that are responsible before lifting their shutters to resume sale of alcohol.

Moreover, the shops will be open only till 7 PM everyday, after which the curfew begins, halting any kind of movement. All shops are to be shuttered during this time.

Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited and Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store have been given the permission to open liquor shops in public places, except malls and market complexes.

Besides, the Centre had also given a nod for gutka and tobacco shops to reopen in green and orange zones. However, since all areas of the national capital fall under red zone, it is not clear whether tobacco shops will be open here.