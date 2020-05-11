New Delhi: As India enters the last week of the 54-day lockdown, all eyes are set on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual meeting with chief ministers on Monday. The video conference will begin at 3 PM on Monday. This will be Modi’s fifth interaction with the chief ministers since the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Also Read - Migrant Worker, Cycling Back to Bihar From Delhi, Dies After Being Hit by Car in Lucknow

Sources in the union government informed news agency PTI that the focus of the PM’s meeting would be on boosting economic activities and pushing efforts to convert ‘red’ zones with high COVID-19 case load into ‘orange’ or ‘green’ zones. Reports claimed that the restrictions still in place are unlikely to be withdrawn in one go. Also Read - Railways Set to Resume Partial Service: Full List of 15 Trains That Will Run From Tomorrow; Booking Timings, Station, Fare Details Here

On the other hand, Chief ministers are expected to push for stepping up economic activities in a calibrated manner, as the Centre weighed the pros and cons of further easing of restrictions for a graded exit from the twice extended 54-day coronavirus lockdown due to end on May 17. Also Read - Passenger Trains All Set to Ply, Recovery Rate Increased to 30%: Is India Ready to Lift The Lockdown?

Meanwhile, coronavirus death toll in the country rose to 2,109 and the number of cases climbed to 62,939, registering an increase of 128 deaths and 3,277 cases in the last 24 hours. . The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 41,472, while 19,357 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the Health Ministry data showed.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had yesterday asserted that no COVID-19 case has been reported in 10 states and union territories in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate has increased to over 30 per cent, asserting India was moving fast on the path of success in the fight against the pandemic.

According to health ministry data, 1,511 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours — the highest number of recoveries recorded in one day.