New Delhi: India has entered the final week of the third phase of coronavirus lockdown, that is due to end on May 17. However, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers, the government may now be planning to extend the lockdown beyond the stated date.

According to a report by NDTV, curfew restrictions from 7 PM to 7 AM may continue in areas that fall under the Red Zone, while there will be more relaxations for areas under the Green and Orange zones.

The Prime Minister has requested all state chief ministers to send in their suggestions on the same latest by May 15. Based on their advice, the Centre is likely to announce a new list of cluster zones and the road ahead for containing the deadly viral infection in the country.

While India has shown some improvement in containing COVID-19, cases have still been rising in fewer new areas. As a result, with new guidelines at the end of this week, the government may redefine Red Zone as areas under containment zones, the NDTV report stated.

Meanwhile, several chief ministers have sought opening inter-state borders to allow a smooth movement of raw materials and people, hat will help in boosting the manufacturing sector. At the same time, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested to open all of Delhi for economic activities, barring only the containment zones.