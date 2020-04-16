New Delhi: Steering clear of any blame game, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he doesn’t want to indulge in the politics of mudslinging. “We will give our constructive inputs. It doesn’t matter whether the government takes it or not,” said Rahul Gandhi. Also Read - Red, Orange, Green: Check in Which Category Your State Falls | In Photos

“The amount of money given is nowhere near adequate,” Gandhi, however, said, on being asked about his opinion on government’s fiscal package.

“Over the last couple of months, I have been speaking to a large number of experts in India, abroad, in govt & outside govt who have a very good understanding of what is going on, so whatever I will say will be based on these conversations,” he said.

“First thing to understand is that a lockdown is like a pause button, it’s in no way a solution to Coronavirus. When we come out of lockdown, the virus will start its work again. So, it’s important that we have a strategy to come out of lockdown,” Rahul said.