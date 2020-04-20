







New Delhi: Several states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and others are gearing up for partial relaxation of the nationwide lockdown which comes into effect from Monday. PM Narendra Modi had announced the relaxations in his address to the nation on April 14 when he extended the lockdown till May 3 to combat the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic which has infected more than 16,000 people and claimed 519 lives across the country. Also Read - COVID-19: Centre Issues Guidelines For Officials; Telangana, Punjab And Delhi Not to Ease Lockdown Restrictions

The government had yesterday said that selective relaxation will be given in non-containment areas from April 20, but strict perimeter control will continue in COVID-19 containment zones with nothing except essential services allowed there. Also Read - Telangana 1st State to Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Till May 7; No Swiggy, Zomato in State Till Further Notice

Some activities in the agricultural and industrial sectors, rural economy would be permitted as part of ensuring “Jaan bhi hai jahan bhi hai (life and wellbeing)”, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said.

“Relaxation will be there for agricultural activities, daily-wage earners and employment opportunities for some to be monitored, health services to be functional and supply of essential goods to continue”, he added.

Activities to be prohibited till May 3, even in cases of relaxation, are primarily passenger traffic movement by air, rail and road, educational institutions, industrial commercial activities and hospitality services unless they are specifically exempted, the official said.

Along with these, cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, entertainment parks will be closed while social, political, cultural, religious or academic and sports gatherings will continue to remain prohibited, he said, adding taxis and cab aggregators will also not be allowed to operate.