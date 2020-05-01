New Delhi: With just 2 days left for the lockdown 2.0 to end, there is a suspense over if the lockdown will be lifted or the Narendra Modi-led government announce an extension with some relaxation? The nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic. It was further extended till May 3. Also Read - Trump Confident That Coronavirus Originated From Wuhan Lab, Threatens China With Fresh Tarrifs

Thought the Centre is yet to give any clear indication, the Ministry of Home Affairs has given a big hint of extending lockdown beyond May 3 but with 'considerable relaxations' to people and services in 'many districts'.

The MHA has said that there was a need to maintain a strict lockdown till May 3 so that the gains are not squandered away. In a series of tweets, the Union Home Ministry said it has held a comprehensive review meeting on the lockdown situation in the country and has found that there have been tremendous gains and improvement in the COVID-19 situation due to the lockdown till now.

“New guidelines to fight COVID19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come,” the home ministry spokesperson tweeted.

The first guidelines were issued on March 24 immediately after the prime minister announced the lockdown for 21 days. The guidelines, issued under the Disaster Management Act by the Union Home Secretary, specified the people and services exempted from the lockdown. The home ministry spokesperson also said to ensure that these gains are not squandered away, the lockdown guidelines should be strictly observed till May 3.

With a hashtag #StayHomeStaySafe”, the home ministry’s tweets tagged the Prime Minister’s Office, Home Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Health. This indicated that an abrupt withdrawal of lockdown 2.0 is not on the table.