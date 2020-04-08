New Delhi: After Odisha, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, now Madhya Pradesh is also planning to seal certain areas of the state with an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases. Addressing a press conference, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain to be completely sealed as there are more coronavirus cases in these cities. Also Read - Now Newborn Baby Boy Named 'Lockdown' in Madhya Pradesh to Hail Fight Against Coronavirus

“Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain to be completely sealed as there are more coronavirus cases in these cities. District administration will ensure the supply of essential commodities in these areas. Nobody will be allowed to go in and out of these areas,” the chief Minister said. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: 55-year-old Woman Dies After Hospital Staff Fails to Find Keys of ICU

The development comes as 72 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in the state on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 385.

Of these 385 cases, the highest number of 213 cases were reported from Indore, the commercial capital of the state. Forty of these cases were reported in the district on Wednesday alone. As per updates, 9 new cases were reported in Bhopal in the past 24-hours.

However, the death toll due to coronavirus in the state now stands at 29 of whom, 21 persons died in Indore, five others died in Ujjain, one each in Bhopal, Khargone and Chhindwara.

The health officials of the state said that the COVID-19 pandemic has so far covered 16 districts of the state.

Besides, Morena district of the state has recorded 13 cases, Jabalpur nine, Ujjain 15, Khargone 12, Barwani 12, Gwalior six, Chhindwara and Shivpuri two each and Betul, Sheopur, Hoshangabad, Vidisha, Raisen (new district) and Khandwa (new district) recording one case each.