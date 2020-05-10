New Delhi: As many as 786 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, informed the state police on Sunday. Of the total 786, 703 are active cases, 76 recovered and 7 deaths. Also Read - Hacker Streams Child Sex Abuse Video During Zoom Call, Kids Participating in Fitness Class Left 'Horrified'

"There have been 200 incidents of assault on police personnel during the lockdown period & 732 accused have been arrested for the same", said Maharashtra police.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mahrashtra climbed to 20,228 with 1,165 new cases reported yesterday. The state witnessed 48 deaths on Saturday due to COVID-19.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had clarified that the army won’t be deployed in Mumbai. He had stated that if need be, he would request for central troops to be deployed in the city.