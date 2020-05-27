New Delhi: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the state reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 105, taking the total count of fatalities in the state to 1,897. Also Read - Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Lauds Sonu Sood For Safe Transportation of Migrant Workers

Issuing a statement, he said that the current count of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra is 56948. Also Read - Signs of Rift in Maharashtra Coalition as State Battles Multiple Challenges? Uddhav Thackeray Meets Alliance Partners

“Today, 2190 patients have been identified as positive, also 964 patients have been cured. Total 17918 patients are cured and discharged. Total Active patients are 37125,” Tope said.

He further added that the number of cases spiked by 2,190 to 56,948.

Notably, this is for the first time that the state has reported deaths in three digits and those included 32 fatalities from Mumbai.

“Of the 105 deaths, 39 deaths occurred in the last two days and rest 66 between April 21 and May 24,” one health official from the state told news agency PTI.

In another development, the war of words between Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government and the BJP escalated on Wednesday with both the sides seeking to rebut each other’s claims and counter-claims on the Central help to handle the COVID-19 crisis.

Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab slammed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over operating of trains for migrants, saying he had sent them in one go instead of the demand made by the state government to operate them in a staggered manner.

On the other hand, Devendra Fadnavis slammed back immediately saying the Centre had not only given 10 lakh PPE kits and 16 lakh N-95 masks but also given Rs 468 crore to the Maharashtra government for purchasing them.